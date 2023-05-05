Source: Masvingo man killed for ‘disrespecting’ colleague | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

In Mutorashanga, police are appealing for information which may assist to identify a male adult who was found dead at Maplanka Farm Compound on Tuesday.

Crime Reporter

A 29-year-old Masvingo man was killed this week by a colleague who had accused him of disrespect.

The suspect, Lawrence Njiva (33) has since gone into hiding and police are looking for him.

The victim, Coolwe Muzamba died after being admitted to hospital in Bikita.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Masvingo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Lawrence Njiva aged 33 who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Coolwe Muzamba aged 29 died whilst admitted at a local hospital in Bikita, after being struck with a wooden log several times on the head.

“The victim had accused the suspect of disrespecting him. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,” he said.

Police in Bulawayo are also investigating a case of attempted murder that occurred on Tuesday at around 7.10pm at a certain house in Pumula when a complainant was shot in the stomach by a man who was allegedly looking for a room to rent.

The complainant had told the man that there was no vacant room to rent.

Police recovered a 7.6 mm spent cartridge at the scene. The complainant sustained a bruise on the stomach.

In Mutorashanga, police are appealing for information that may assist to identify a male adult who was found dead at Maplanka Farm Compound on Tuesday.

The body was found with broken legs and is at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police in Matobo are investigating a case of murder of Melody Sayi (21) who was found floating in Gonde River near Silungudzi Village.

The victim is suspected to have been strangled to death before being thrown into the river.

Police have since arrested the victim’s boyfriend, Trust Mlilo (20) in connection with the case.