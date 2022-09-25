Source: Masvingo man nabbed over dagga | Sunday News (local news)

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

POLICE in Masvingo have arrested a 29-year-old man aboard a Zupco bus when he was found in possession of more than six kilogrammes of dagga stashed in a bag.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said police received a tip off that Nyasha Ndlovu who was aboard a Zupco bus was in possession of dagga.

“On 21 September around 7am near TelOne along the Masvingo-Mutare highway our detectives who were manning a roadblock received information that there was a suspect who was in possession of dagga aboard a Zupco bus. The police searched the bus and found the dagga stashed in a silver monarch bag leading to the arrest of Ndlovu. He is set to appear in court. The dagga weighed 6,5kgs and will be used in court as exhibit,” he said.

Meanwhile, on 20 September around 9pm police in Chiredzi arrested Loveridge Juru (25) of Nharira, Chivhu, William Muringazuva (42) Samson Farm, Bindura, Nyasha Muneti (42) Chief Makoni, Chitungwiza, Charles Chinyani (39) Muzarabani who were in possession a firearm, a sword and an axe. Insp Dhewa said police were investigating what the five intended to do with the weapons found in their possession.

“The firearm was registered under Juru’s father. The five were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and investigations are underway to ascertain what they intended to do with the weapons found in the car,” he said.

Insp Dhewa encouraged people with registered firearms to secure them so that they do not fall into irresponsible hands. He also called on those with unregistered firearms to voluntarily surrender them to the police.