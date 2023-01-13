Source: Masvingo police arrest notorious jailbird | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Runesu Gwidi in MASVINGO

Police in Masvingo have arrested a notorious jailbird, Tafadzwa Kanengoni, infamously known as “Soda Water”, for the suspected murder of well-known tuckshop owner, Michael Munhungowarwa.

The businessman was killed at Sisk business centre recently.

Scores of residents followed events as Criminal Investigation Department detectives took Kanengoni to the station.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said investigations were in progress and full details would be given later.