Source: Masvingo province salutes AOH/ ZOU . . . as 4 153 graduate at colourful event | The Herald (Top Stories)

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a certificate to a graduate while Zimbabwe Open University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Gundani looks on during the graduation of beneficiaries of Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU courses partnership in Masvingo.

Tendai Rupapa in MASVINGO

People of Masvingo Province yesterday turned out in droves to witness the graduation of 4 153 people in various disciplines under the partnership between First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation and Zimbabwe Open University, which is transforming the lives of many of people countrywide through open learning.

The event, which was the fifth under the programme, was so oversubscribed that people could not fit in overflow tents as others sought to register under the all-encompassing programme which is leaving no one and no place behind. Beneficiaries who received certificates included orphans, widows, widowers, former ladies of the night, youth, the elderly and those with disabilities among other groups who all sang and danced as they toasted to their new-found status.

The First Lady, who is also the country’s health ambassador, reiterated that the Covid-19 pandemic was far from over and implored everyone to observe the prevention protocols of masking up, washing hands regularly with soap and running water and observing social distancing.

Health Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa being screened for Covid-19 as she in turn encouraged citizens to be screened to curb the spreading of the virus before the graduation ceremony of beneficiaries of Angel of Hope Foundation and Zimbabwe Open University courses in Masvingo. — Pictures: John Manzongo.

She also led by example by being publicly tested for Covid-19 by Health and Child Care officials on site.

Dr Mnangagwa, who is already vaccinated and received her booster shot, encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Many people then heeded her call and were tested and vaccinated at the site. As environment patron, she donated hundreds of trees to communities for planting back home.

People queue for Covid-19 screening after they witnessed Health Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa being screened before the graduation ceremony of beneficiaries of Angel of Hope Foundation and Zimbabwe Open University courses in Masvingo.

Amai Mnangagwa encouraged the graduates to put into practice what they learnt to improve their welfare and that of their families.

“On 25th April 2022, I was here launching Angel of Hope Foundation-ZOU short course programme which was attended by over 8 000 participants.

“Masvingo Urban, Bikita, Chivi, Zaka, Chikombedzi, Chiredzi Urban, Gutu, and Mwenezi you have made me proud. I have come to give you certificates, as symbols of your dedication to learning in your respective districts. I want to thank Professor (Paul) Gundani (ZOU Vice Chancellor) and his team, especially here in Masvingo. I heard about wonderful cooperation with other arms of Government with expertise in various areas and this gave me mental satisfaction.

“Angel of Hope Foundation beneficiaries here in Masvingo province attended the courses in their numbers as reflected by the numbers given to me as follows; certificate of participation in agriculture 611; basic counselling 397; disability management and sign language 204; health behaviour 137, basic records management 7; cultural heritage 111, entrepreneurship and business management 900, early childhood development 374, l basic nurse aid – palliative care for the elderly 1 076; basic computers, 336 bringing the total number to 4 153,” she said.

For Zimbabwe to prosper, the First Lady said it requires knowledgeable skilled people as documented in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025).

“Therefore, Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU short courses training programme is one way of addressing knowledge shortfalls that befell some of us due to poverty, gender discrimination, marginalisation, geographical location, and self-depreciation tendencies. So this is a gap which ZOU is filling together with Angel of Hope Foundation.

“Some left school midway through their own choices but we have come to put you back in school. This gathering here today, confirms a step in the right direction meant to reverse internalised self-disempowering tendencies such as ‘good for nothing’, ‘know nothing’, and ‘incapable of learning anything’ particularly directed at women and girls,” she said.

The Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU life-changing short courses training programme was introduced to provide a window upon which individuals’ unique skills would be revived, nurtured, capacitated and uplifted.

“This certification is instrumental in empowering and placing individuals on a socio-economic trajectory whose benefits some of you might have started reaping soon after training and participation in the short courses. Ladies and gentlemen, Zimbabwe depends on the knowledge economy invested in its citizenry. In NDS1, Zimbabwe’s human capital development pillar is anchored by Education 5.0 as its cornerstone.

“So, Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU short courses play a pivotal role of empowering disadvantaged communities by providing them with knowledge intended to capacitate them to participate fully in their communities as prescribed by the ministry of higher and tertiary education, innovation, science and technology development through positioning Education 5.0 in the communities for national development,” she said.

Education, Dr Mnangagwa said, is the most powerful weapon one can use to change the world or rather their situation, as proclaimed by the late global icon and former South African first black president, Nelson Mandela. The late President Mandela said: “Knowledge is an indispensable common good meant to benefit humankind no matter one’s circumstance.”

“Chimurenga chepfungwa, as baba would say, holds the key to a prosperous life for yourselves, immediate communities, and the nation at large. As Angel of Hope Foundation-ZOU short courses programme beneficiaries, you equally hold the key to Zimbabwe’s national vision of attaining a prosperous upper-middle income society by 2030.

“I am sure that some of you have testimonials to share with me regarding how the short courses training programme started benefiting you before even this certification ceremony. I have already been informed that some of you improved on personal qualities that included accountability, communication skills, professionalism, and in the process raised their self-esteem bars to higher levels. In Epworth where the programme started, I was told that some beneficiaries secured employment, while others enrolled for degree programmes, for instance Douglas Matatani, who is physically challenged, is now a ZOU Development studies student.

“I suppose positive stories are being registered where the short courses have been undertaken in different provinces. As a mother I will come in where I can assist. My ears will be on the ground to hear your success,” she said.

“Besides receiving these certificates today, I would be more satisfied if all of you would make use of the gained knowledge and skills to better your lives and communities as this would in turn feed into Zimbabwe’s national vision. Knowledgeable and skilled productive human capital resources for the modernisation and industrialisation of our country broadly speak to an empowered society which is our goal as a people. ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, sekutaura kwababa. “This is true for all nations, including Zimbabwe,” said Dr Mnangagwa.

As founder and patron of Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady said she was happy to preside over the certification.

“I am greatly encouraged by your determination to upscale your livelihoods. I thank you for your dedication and quest to reach another level and we encourage you to go up to degree level. If opportunities come, let’s utilise them.

“Parents, please let us encourage our children to follow the correct path. Children are affected by early pregnancies and drug abuse, therefore let’s encourage them to take up these courses which will help them in life,” she said to applause.

Prof Gundani described the First Lady as a torch-bearer when it comes to education, development and humanitarian concerns.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe Open University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Gundani and Minister of State and Devolution for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira congratulate graduates displaying their certificates during the graduation of beneficiaries of the Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU courses partnership in Masvingo.

Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, Prof Gundani said, the First Lady had spearheaded both developmental and humanitarian initiatives, which spurred ZOU to seek partnership with her organisation, hence the graduation ceremony.

He said he had never imagined that there were so many women keen to learn.

“Today we are here witnessing your hand in restoring university learning opportunities to those who had since been deregistered and forgotten within the education realm. No wonder you have earned local and international accolades for your humanitarian and developmental programmes.

“As Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Amai you have become a global source of inspiration,” he said.

Yesterday’s event, said Prof Gundani, was a showcase of the work of Dr Mnangagwa’s hands through the Angel of Hope Foundation educational programme which is mainly benefiting women and girls.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, said the positive correlation between community engagement programmes and women empowerment through short courses and Zimbabwe’s nation development agenda cannot be overemphasised.

“Short courses are the foundation for building our country as they remove the dependency syndrome by providing opportunities to our womenfolk to engage in business. Amai through the Angel of Hope Foundation has come through for our women in Masvingo, and for this we are forever indebted.

“The Angel of Hope Foundation and its partnership with Zimbabwe Open University is a great achievement to the nation in general and to Masvingo province in particular. Indeed the short courses are pivotal in creating economic growth and creating a business environment which is inclusive and committed to the transformation of the livelihoods of our society,” he said.

The short courses provide women with the requisite knowledge and skills that make them functional members in society, said Minister Chadzamira.

Equally upbeat were the beneficiaries who were ecstatic for receiving university education.

One of them, Mrs Elizabeth Mangove of Chiredzi, was all smiles.

“I want to thank our mother for what she did for us. She brought university to our doorstep which enabled everyone to acquire education which will help them achieve their dreams in life.

“I also took up a cultural heritage course such that I now fully appreciate and embrace my culture. We are also now educated through the education we acquired through ZOU, so we thank you heartily Amai,” she said.

A youthful graduate also thanked the First Lady for taking it upon herself to empower the people especially those with disabilities.

“You took us as your own children and empowered us. Today I am wearing this gown because of you proving that with focus we can do it,” she said with happiness written all over her face.

An elderly graduate could not believe her new-found status courtesy of the First Lady, said: “We thank you Amai for the lessons you brought us. We also thank God because we wished to wear gowns. We went to school way back in the 1960s before the advent of secondary education and we longed to proceed with education.

“We thank you Amai because we have now graduated. I did my training in Early Child Development and now I want to start my own school. We want to go further in line with your words that we shall achieve more and as long as we are alive we will remain involved. We thank you for your programmes.”