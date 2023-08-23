Source: Masvingo Roundup | The Herald (Top Stories)

Emmanuel Kafe

According to the Provincial Command Centre, here are the statistics as at 3pm across the province

In Masvingo District 16496 males 17649 females had voted by 3pm while 604 were redirected. A total of 410 were turned away, and 1 056 were assisted.

In Mwenezi 13525 males and 17858 females voted, 110 were redirected while 287 were turned away. A total of 1729 were assisted.

Gutu District had not sent statistics to the Command Center by 3pm, same as Bikita.

In Chivi 10971, males and 14222 females voted by 3pm, 102 voters were redirected, while 362 were turned away. At least 3000 were assisted during the same time.

Chiredzi had 40884 males and 43055 females who voted while 590 were redirected. 720 people were turned away , 5 616 were assisted.

In Zaka, 28550 males and 43 194 females voted by 3pm. In the same district, only 6 people were redirected, while 306 were turned away.

According to the Provincial Elections Officer, no incidents of violence were recorded in the province