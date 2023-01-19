Source: Masvingo serial rapist jailed 20 years | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

A serial rapist from Masvingo has been sentenced to an effective 20-year-jail term for raping and robbing three young girls.

Lancelot Munogwei (21) was convicted on several counts of rape and robbery after a full trial by a Masvingo magistrates’ court.

Court papers show that it was successfully proven that Munogwei went on a crime spree from August 2022 to January 2023 where he targeted and waylaid young girls before raping and robbing them of their belongings.

“On the August 25, 2022 the accused person raped a 17-year-old girl in Madungwe Village, Chivi as she was on her way to school,” the court heard.

“He took advantage of the bushy path she used and struck her with open hands before raping and robbing her of her Samsung Galaxy A34 phone.”

The court also heard that on December 23, 2022 the accused person raped another 14-year-old girl in Gwenyaya Village, Chivi and robbed her of a USD1 note at knife point.

Munogwei drew an okapi knife to threaten the girl before committing the crime.

“The accused person (Munogwei) went on to rape another 14-year-old girl using the same modus operandi as in the previous case where he threatened the girl with an okapi knife before raping her in Gwenyaya Village, Chivi.”

The matter came to light after the complainant reported the matter to the Police, describing the clothes that the accused person was wearing which led to his arrest.