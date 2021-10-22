Source: Masvingo targets $1million for Mayor’s Cheer Fund | Herald (Top Stories)

George Maponga in Masvingo

Vulnerable members of the society across Masvingo City are this year likely to have a livelier Christmas following the launch of the Masvingo Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund with a target to raise $1 million.

The money is traditionally used to mobilise resources for the underprivileged particularly Children’s and Old People’s Homes to bring smiles to their faces during the festive season.

Mayor Councillor Collins Maboke revealed that various fundraising initiatives had been lined up this year as the local authority pulls all the stops to raise the set target.

The flagship fundraising venture for this year will be a golf tournament set for this Sunday at Masvingo Sports Club.

Mucheke Old People’s Home and Alpha Cottage are some of the organisations in Masvingo City that cater for the vulnerable that will benefit from the Cheer Fund.

According to Councillor Maboke if resources permit other similar homes outside Masvingo City will also get something to lift the spirits of the vulnerable during Christmas.