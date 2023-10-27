Source: Masvingo Teachers’ College principal dies in crash | The Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Mutambudzi

George Maponga in Masvingo

Masvingo Teachers’ College principal Mr Ben Mutambudzi died after he was reportedly involved in road traffic accident along the Masvingo-Harare highway last night.

Mr Mutambudzi was on his way to Harare when the crash occurred.

A close family friend confirmed the tragedy this morning.

“The family (Mutambudzi) has since been called by police to go to Masvingo General Hospital and identify his body.

According to those close to the late Masvingo Teachers’ College principal this was his third road traffic accident this year, having been involved in two near fatal crashes before.

Mr Mutambudzi is credited for restoring Masvingo Teachers’ College glorious past ever since he took over the reins a couple of years ago.