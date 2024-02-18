Source: Matabeleland South villagers recieve 180 000 chicks from Presidential Poultry Scheme | Sunday News (local news)

Sione Amidu, Gwanda Correspondent

MATABELELAND South Province has so far distributed more than 180 000 chicks to communal farmers out of a set target of

250 000 chicks provided under the Presidential Poultry Scheme that is meant to empower rural communities and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Farmers who benefitted from the programme are attesting to the transformative nature of the scheme that has provided impetus to the rural industrialisation drive and describing it as an empowering way to counter climate change which has come with it a declining crop production.

The Government has also come up with the introduction of the goat and heifer pass scheme in rural communities as well as rural horticulture schemes that have benefitted farmers and assisted them generate income. Matabeleland South provincial livestock officer, Mr Hatityi Muchemwa said they were targeting to distribute over 250 000 chicks to communal farmers in the province.

“We have covered all the seven districts in the province and we have so far managed to distribute about 180 000 chicks but our target is 250 000 this year. Our main purpose is to reach out to all the rural households where we are giving every farmer ten chicks. Our intention is to assist them so that they derive some income out of the scheme and help pay school fees and so many other household needs after selling the chickens. The Presidential Poultry Scheme is aimed at empowering communities in terms of nutrition and we are hoping that after the growth of the free range chickens, farmers will be able to pick some eggs for their nutrition. We are also hoping that they will generate revenue for other projects,” he said.

A communal farmer from Irrisvale, Gwanda district, who is a beneficiary of the poultry scheme, Mrs Sinikiwe Ndlovu said the programme was a form of empowerment and was generating money.

“I am happy that the President has given us these chicks, I am determined to look after them well. My plan is to generate money so that I venture into other businesses. This is a very viable form of empowerment for most of us in the rural areas.”

She said she got ten chicks and thanked the Second Republic for living up to its philosophy of leaving no-one and no place behind in the development discourse of the country.

“I got ten chicks from the Presidential Poultry Scheme. These are free-range chicks that are not too expensive to keep. My wish is to multiply them and be able to generate income and to cater for my household needs.

“I hope to be able to start another project from these chicks. They are going to provide us with eggs and meat yes, but I will ensure that they multiply first because I need to pay for such things as medicals and school fees for my grandchildren. I am really grateful to the President (Mnangagwa) for remembering us in such an empowering way that will sustain our lives and those of our children,” she said.