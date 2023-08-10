Source: Mataga revels in model hospital | The Herald (Top Stories)

Mataga Hospital has brought healthcare closer to the people

Mukudzei Chingwere in Mataga

Villagers in Mataga, Mberengwa East Constituency, are revelling in yet another high impact project delivered by the Second Republic after Government this week announced the completion of the 20-bed Mataga Mini-Hospital.

The mini-hospital, with a target catchment area of 61 000 was built as part of an agreement between the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care and a British contractor, NMS Infrastructure (NMSI) Limited.

Under the agreement signed in September 2019, NMSI was tasked with the full turnkey designing, construction and equipping of five new 60-bed district hospitals and 30 new 20-bed health centres with all expenses borne by the Government.

Initially funded with a US$210 million purse, the project is part of President Mnangagwa’s universal health coverage programme under which he is championing the availing of quality healthcare services and specialties closer to the populace.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who was in Mberengwa on Tuesday for a rally meant to drum up support for President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party candidates ahead of harmonised elections on 23 August, toured the health centre in the company of NMSI officials and expressed his happiness with its construction and how it is equipped.

The VP said as Government made strides in availing health facilities, the result would be better patient management as well as decongesting of general and central hospitals, thus increasing on their efficiency.

He said it is a journey Zimbabwe was well on course with and through which the country had drawn international commendation from international health bodies.

“As you are aware, our emphasis has been to reach every corner of our country but more importantly starting with those places which had been neglected for a long time, which did not have medical facilities closer to the people yet those areas are populated,” said VP Chiwenga.

“So, these hospitals which we are putting across the country, are meant to bridge our clinics and health points with our district hospitals.

“This hospital here at Mataga has almost everything. A patient can come and get almost everything they want, yes the specialized treatment will then be referred, but we are saying the person will have already been stabilised.

“So, I am quite thrilled to see the completion of this hospital. Just a few little things are outstanding mainly medical stocks and equipment, which once in, we will be ready to take in our patients,” he said.

Chief Mataga – born Malaini Nkomo said the completion of the health facility augured well for the general improvement of life in Mataga as it means people don’t need to always travel long distances to district and general hospitals to get quality medical services.

“I am happy that Government has brought this hospital here,” said Chief Mataga.

“Our People will benefit immensely from this facility through quality healthcare. We want to thank the President for delivering such a very important project,” he said.

Chief Mposi, born Edmos Mpangeri, said the manner in which Government is delivering on people’s needs endears it well with the people.

He warned people not to expect all their needs to be delivered on at once saying Government needs time to attend on people’s issues but what is important is to note the great work done so far in a short space of time.

“Who doesn’t want a Government like this that delivers on its promises?” queried Chief Mposi.

“I am happy that quality healthcare services are coming closer to where our people live. This is the development we have always been clamouring for.

“Of course, you cannot have it all in one day, but the trajectory and implementation speed is very encouraging,” he counselled.

Ms Sibongile Tshelela from Chamakudo village said on 23 she will “vote for Mataga Hospital.”

“23 August I am going to vote for this hospital,” said Ms Tshelela, “whoever knows that he delivered this hospital can count on my vote.

“We just need a Government that is responsive to our needs and I am glad that Zanu PF is doing just that. The ballot booth doesn’t operate on miracles, it is just a place where people choose whoever furthers their aspirations and President Mnangagwa has done well to win our hearts,” she said.

Another villager, Mr Talent Gumbo from Mataga said President Mnangagwa has done his work and now it was up to the electorate to do theirs.

“Government is doing very well. In my case I don’t want to lie, I really never saw this coming. There we never got any promises despite the obvious need. The Government just came and hit the ground running.

“It’s not about the hospital alone, there have been delivering on every front. In agriculture we are getting support like never before, roads are being attended, our kids are getting textbooks in schools. Everyting has just been brought back to life under President Mnangagwa,” he said.

NMS Infrastructure Limited Director Business Development for Sub Saharan Africa, Mr Alistair Johnston echoed VP Chiwenga’s sentiments and also debunked an opposition championed misconception that the health facilities’ construction is donor funded.

“This project we have been doing, there are actually 30 of these hospitals and five 60-bed district hospitals,” said Mr Johnston.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is the one that actually chatted these things, that is actually paying as well.

“These things will be completed in two years’ time, we are now waiting for the first two sites which we will be deploying on in about three weeks’ time for the two District Hospitals, one in Esigodini and one in Hwedza. So those two hospital sites will be starting very shortly.

“This hospital is ready to open, we are waiting for some small pieces to come up from South Africa, unfortunately they have sightly delayed but within two weeks all the equipment will be here and this hospital will be ready to operate,” said Mr Johnston.