Source: Matemadanda allies in quandary | Newsday (News)

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

Zanu PF bigwigs in Masvingo, who were aligned to the embattled former war veterans’ leader Victor Matemadanda before his sacking as the party’s political commissar, are now in a state of uncertainty.

Sources close to the matter revealed that many had positioned themselves for the 2023 harmonised elections with the blessing of the former Defence and War Veterans Welfare deputy minister after they allegedly bribed their way for consideration as parliamentary candidates.

According to sources, Zanu PF Chiredzi district chairperson Siyaki Munhungehama was promised Chiredzi North, provincial commissar Jevas Masosota had chosen Chiredzi East, provincial secretary for finance Farai Musikavanhu wanted to retain his Chiredzi West constituency.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira was allegedly promised that despite allegations of corruption levelled against him, his position was guaranteed, come 2023.

Munhungehama, however, denied the allegations.

“When we met with Matemadanda, we never discussed such issues. I personally never gave him anything. Those allegations are unfounded and malicious. I don’t know where all that is coming from. It remains a mystery to me,” he said.

Zanu PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo referred all questions to Matemadanda.

“Why don’t you talk to Matemadanda? I think he is in a better position to tell what really happened. I cannot comment on that,” he said.

Matemadanda was livid when reached for comment, saying if anyone felt he committed a crime, they should report him to the police.

“Why do you call if you have heard that I was given a cow or a bull? Go and report me to the police,” Matemadanda said curtly before dropping the call.

Chadzamira, Musikavanhu and Masosota could not be reached for comment on their mobile phones.

Zanu PF recently relieved Matemadanda of his commissariat duties over allegations of incompetence and unwittingly disclosing Zanu PF’s involvement in the decimation of the opposition MDC Alliance.

Follow Garikai on Twitter @garry4peace

The post Matemadanda allies in quandary appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.