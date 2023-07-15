Source: Mayweather backs President | The Herald (Local News)

The President holds gloves he received as souvenirs from retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr at State House in Harare yesterday. Here, the boxer displays a signed copy of Cde Mnangagwa’s book “A Life of Sacrifice”.

Senior Reporter

Retired global boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr yesterday said President Mnangagwa should be voted back into office on August 23 in recognition of the massive infrastructure developments he is implementing across the country for the benefit of the people.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday, Mr Mayweather said: “Any time when I am visiting, it’s something positive and it’s about giving back to the people in the motherland. I am happy to be here. (Cde) Scott (Sakupwanya) and I have been working on this for a long time now. I was able to travel to different places all throughout Africa throughout the years.

“For the last 17 to 18 years, I have been able to travel throughout Africa, but I had never come to Zimbabwe.

“I wanna call Zimbabwe one of my homes and I wanna give back to the people in Zimbabwe; that’s what we (with President Mnangagwa) have been talking about today, you know just helping the country of Zimbabwe.

“The President is unbelievable. He is for the people and I told him he has my support 100 percent, so we need him brought back here, one is for a great cause, one is for the people.”

The American boxing legend was in the country courtesy of Zanu PF National Assembly candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara Cde Scott Sakupwanya, who was born and bred in Mabvuku.

On Thursday, Mr Mayweather visited the high-density suburb of Mabvuku-Tafara where he took time to watch three exhibition bouts before engaging in a short workout.

The former World Boxing Council welterweight champion, and one of the biggest sporting names in the world, retired with a glorious 50-0 record.

He arrived in Zimbabwe on Thursday morning aboard one of his private jets on the first leg of his “Motherland Tours.”