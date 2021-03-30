Source: Mazowe in massive afforestation | Herald (Top Stories)

Part of the seedling nursery by the Forestry Commission

Daniel Chigunwe Mashonaland Central Correspondent

More than 700 tobacco farmers in Mazowe District have benefited from the afforestation programme that is being spearheaded by the Forestry Commission, as efforts to control desertification gather momentum.

The commission has embarked on a Tobacco Wood Energy programme with the main target being tobacco farmers in the district.

Mazowe District’s forestry extension officer Mrs Ratidzo Chebanga said about 900 000 seedlings have so far been distributed to farmers in the area.

“The Commission has established tree nurseries around the district where seedlings are raised and then distributed to farmers at no cost to allow for massive afforestation,” he said. “We are also doing monitoring to make sure every farmer who received tree seedlings has planted them.”