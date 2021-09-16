Source: Mbanje cop denied bail | Herald (Crime)

Fidelis Munyoro

The 29-year-old police officer who was caught with 143,95 kg of loose dagga is a flight risk, the High Court ruled when denying him bail pending trial.

Berlin Dombodzvuku, stationed at Support Unit Zulu Troop, was arrested in Marondera in July on charges of unlawful possession or use of dangerous drugs.

He was not formally charged with the offence when he appeared before Marondera magistrate Ms Rumbidzayi Munemo, who denied him bail and remanded him custody.

Dombodzvuku approached the High Court for bail, but Justice Davison Foroma ruled that he was a flight risk and threw out the application.

“In the circumstances the appellant is a flight risk and his application ought to have been dismissed and is hereby dismissed,” he ruled.

Dombodzvuku was arrested after police detectives received a tip-off that he was carrying the dangerous drug in a Toyota Sienta vehicle he was driving along the Harare-Mutare highway.

He failed to stop at a mounted roadblock along the same road, prompting fellow officers to give chase.