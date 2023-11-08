Source: Mbanje lands prison warder in soup | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

A PRISON warder yesterday appeared in court after he was allegedly found in possession of 59 grammes of loose mbanje at his workplace .

Tinashe Katerere (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Yeukai Dzuda charged with unlawful possession of drugs and was remanded out of custody to December 13.

Prosecuting, Ms Mandirasa Chigumira alleged that on October 22 at around 1pm, Sergeant Major Mungate from Harare Central Remand Prison received information that Katerere was in possession of mbanje and he waylaid for him at the remand prison’s main entrance.

Sergeant Major Mungate saw Katerere approaching the main entrance and took him to number three tower where Osten Munatsi was conducting searches. Katerere was searched leading to the recovery of a sachet of dagga from his undergarment.

He was arrested and taken to CID Drugs Harare for further management.