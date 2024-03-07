Source: Mbare house set ablaze in fight over selling space | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

A Mbare man, Justice Chihwai (26), appeared at the Harare magistrates court yesterday to face charges of malicious damage to property after he allegedly set his rival’s house on fire following a dispute over selling space

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A fight over selling space nearly ended in tragedy in Mbare on Saturday after a gang reportedly doused a rival’s house with petrol before setting it on fire.

Accused Justice Chihwai (26) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei charged with malicious property damage and was remanded on US$500 bail yesterday to April 11 for routine remand.

State prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on Saturday at around 11 pm, Chihwai and accomplices Bright Nyausoko, Blessing Charakupa and Brendon, who are all still at large, approached Jerry James (28) who operates at the Vito complex in Mbare where the gang members also operate.

Following an alleged misunderstanding, James was in his vehicle at Liquor Palace, Stoddart complex, Mbare when the four, who were armed with stones, surrounded his vehicle intending to assault him. James drove off at a high speed and went to ZRP Stoddart where he notified the police.

But while he was at the police station, James’ wife Samantha Musawaro (28) phoned and told him that Chihwai and his accomplices were at their house throwing stones at the front door shouting and threatening to kill James. They then left. James was at the police station when all this was transpiring.

Then at around 3 am, the gang of four came back and splashed petrol on the curtains and lit them. A sofa, five blankets, a basket for clothes, curtains and a coffee table were burnt.

Chihwai was then arrested in Mbare the following day.