Source: Mbire man dies in scotch-cart accident | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

On Friday last week, Zivaishe Musirinofa (22), from Musanzika village in Mbire slipped to his death into a flooded Dande River after jumping off a donkey drawn scotch-cart trying to control the animals which had gone berserk.

The animals had strayed from a road they were travelling in parallel to the river and started running wild towards the Dande River.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Zivaishe was travelling from Mushumbi growth point in the company of Wishmore Musirinofa (30) and Knowledge Mugandu (24).

They were going back home to Musanzika village, 15 kilometres away.

All three were inside the scotch cart, and no one was leading the animals or holding the reins.

It was during the night.

After the animals ran berserk towards the river, Zivaishe jumped off the scotch cart to try and control the animals.

He slipped into a steep slope and fell into the flooded river.`The animals ran into trees and stopped.

Wishmore and Mugandu started looking for Zivaishe but failed to locate him.

The search continued the following morning, and his body was found 30 meters downstream.

The matter was reported at Mushumbi police station, and the body had head injuries.

Insp Mundembe urged people to take precautions when using animal drawn scotch carts.

“All scotch-carts must have a person leading them, holding the reins. Abide by these safety measures, life is precious. Travel at a safe speed as animal behaviour is unpredictable,” he said.