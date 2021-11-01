Source: Mbudzi roundabout works step up | Herald (Top Stories)

Works on the new interchange-flyover to replace the continuously-clogged Mbudzi Roundabout have gathered pace along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare with soil sampling, road reserves clearance and levelling underway. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Municipal Reporter

The construction of Mbudzi interchange has moved a gear up with a contractor currently undertaking geotechnical engineering, which involves taking soil and rock samples to ascertain the strength of materials to be used during the foundation stage.

Our news crew yesterday visited the site and observed some notable progress as Mars Geotechnical laboratory officials subcontracted by TEFOMA Joint Venture were taking soil and rock samples.

The section of the road servitude along Chitungwiza road was totally cleared with illegal shacks having been removed while vendors that used to sell goats had vacated the area.

All illegal shacks surrounding the place that used to house Zimbabwe Industrial and Technological Revolutionary Party (ZITER) leader Daniel Chingoma were also cleared, although his helicopter was still there.

Works on detour roads were progressing with demolition of illegal structures that encroached the roads continuing smoothly.

Broken down vehicles around Mbudzi roundabout area were also being towed away.

Harare provincial roads engineer Arthurton Zindoga yesterday said the geotechnical engineering process was the initial stage of the project.

Engineer Zindoga said the remaining shacks dotted around Mbudzi roundabout would be cleared.

“All the activities at the roundabout are going to be cleared when the actual works begin.

“There will be no form of activity as traffic will be diverted through detour roads which we are creating,” he said.

An official from the Mars Geotechnical laboratory who refused to be named explained the geotechnical engineering process.

“This is a stage done before the construction of any foundation, especially for bridges and flyovers. So we are collecting rock and soil samples so that we can recommend the specific type of materials to be used,” said the official.

Mbudzi roundabout is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen Roads that feed traffic from western Chitungwiza and many old and new suburbs into Harare city centre as well as the heavy national and regional traffic on the Harare-Masvingo highway.

In recent years, the roundabout has seen traffic logjams especially during peak hours.