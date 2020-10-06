Source: MDC-A trio returns to court next week | Herald (Crime)

From left, Joanna Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri

Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

RESULTS from Joana Mamombe’s mental examination will determine whether the trial, in which she is being charged with five other MDC Alliance members for staging an illegal demonstration in May, will kick-off on October 13.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza yesterday told the court that they were expecting Mamombe’s results on October 8 for their case where she is being charged with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova for allegedly faking their abductions.

Mamombe will undergo mental examination by two doctors after she indicated that she was suffering from anxiety disorders and she could not comprehend court proceedings.

Yesterday, Mamombe, Chimbiri, Marova, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga and Obey Tererai Sithole were supposed to be tried on allegations of staging an illegal demonstration, but Mr Reza said they wanted to ascertain Mamombe’s mental status before the trial commenced.

“We need to be guided by the outcome of the mental examination of the first accused (Mamombe),” he said.

“She is supposed to appear in court on October 8 and it is when we expect to know whether or not she will be able to stand trial.”

Circumstances leading to the six’s arrest are that on May 13 at around 12.30pm, they teamed up with several others and went to gather at Warren Park 1 shopping centre in Harare.

It is alleged that they marched from the shopping centre going towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

According to the State, they displayed and waved placards, one of which was inscribed “Unlock us before we revolt”.

Further allegations are that the gang demonstrated against the extension of Covid-19 national lockdown and were later intercepted and dispersed by the police.

Magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande presided over the matter.