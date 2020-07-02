Source: MDC official dies in mine shaft | Newsday (News)

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance’s Mberengwa North constituency co-ordinating committee secretary, Trinos Chinyoka, died on Saturday after falling into an uncovered disused gold mine shaft at night.

By Brenna Matendere

He was 46.

Chinyoka had been reported missing for three days only for his body to be found in the shaft.

His death has plunged the Nelson Chamisa-led party’s rural supporters into deep sorrow as he was one of the most vibrant opposition figures in a constituency which has elected Zanu PF legislators in every election since independence.

Takavafira Zhou, the MDC Alliance Midlands provincial spokesperson, confirmed the development.

“He met his untimely death when he fell in an unprotected shaft at Chabudapasi Gold Mine near Yorkes business centre at night four days ago and was only found after searching for three days. Chinyoka was a committed and fearless cadre ready to be an agent in any hostile environment,” Zhou said.

“He will be buried in Chinyoka village under Chief Mposi tomorrow (today). We urge MDC Alliance supporters to turn up in large numbers for the burial to pay our last respect for him.”

He said the party and Chinyoka’s family would be approaching the owners of the mine for compensation.

“We urge Chabudapasi Gold Mine to carry out responsible mining that resonates with environmental impact assessment and, in particular, to fill up disused mine shafts and protect existing mining shafts. We have lost many people and animals at this mine in similar fashion and such irresponsible mining can never be tolerated in the 21st century,” Zhou said.