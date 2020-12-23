Source: MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions | Newsday (News)

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T has demanded that its members should pay $1 in subscriptions in order to assist bereaved party members at funerals, adding that its membership was now 1,5 million which would translate to a lot of money.

This was said recently by the party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora in Marondera while addressing party delegates during his campaign trail for the MDC-T presidency.

“Starting on January 1, every month, if you are a true member of the MDC-T, you are supposed to pay subscriptions of a dollar, not United States dollars, but one bond. If paying a dollar each month is boring, you can just pay $12 for the whole year. The money will be directed to our fund so that if an MDC-T member dies, the money will cater for the funeral,” he said.

“We calculated and realised that the MDC-T has 1,5 million members and this means that every month, we will be having $1,5 million and this translates to US$15 000 every month. The secret is that we do not get sick and die at the same time. That money will be enough in times of crisis,” he said.

The MDC-T congress failed to kick off at the weekend after its leaders clashed over a manipulated voters roll.

Mwonzora is eyeing the MDC-T presidency alongside Khupe and Elias Mudzuri.

He also said the MDC-T was looking for money to compensate victims of political violence.

“Zanu PF has its war veterans, they are paid monthly for their contribution. In Mashonaland East province, there are a lot of people that were affected by political violence during the Robert Mugabe era. We hear stories of people being thrown in Wenimbe Dam. We are saying it is time for the victims of political violence to be compensated,” he said.