Source: Media reforms open doors for TV station | The Herald (Local News)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, speaks during the official launch of Nkululeko Rusununguko Television (NRTV) in Harare on Tuesday

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The Government’s move to liberalise the airwaves continues to yield positive results after yet another private television station, Nkululeko Rusununguko Television (NRTV) was officially launched on Monday night.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, launched NRTV in what has been described as another sign of the Second Republic’s commitment to media plurality and diversity.

NRTV began broadcasting early this year and became the fourth Zimbabwean television station to operate on MultiChoice’s direct broadcast satellite service, DSTV, along with ZBC TV, ZTN Prime and 3Ktv.

Said Minister Mutsvangwa: “This is yet another fulfilment of the promises made by the Second Republic under the stewardship of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to foster wholesome media reforms which guarantee media plurality and diversity.

“This is also a clear testimony that His Excellency, President Mnangagwa is not only a man of his word but a true reformist as well.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the launch of NRTV followed the successful realigning of media laws to the Constitution, especially the repeal of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA), which the media industry felt was infringing on its operations.

The coming of the Second Republic saw AIPPA being repealed, giving birth to the Media Commission Act and the Freedom of Information Act.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this has led to the licensing of 14 community radio stations, eight campus radio stations and six private televisions stations, with four already on air, including NRTV.

The six licensed private TV stations are ZTN Prime TV, 3ktv, Kumba TV, Channel D, Keyona TV and NRTV.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the opening up of the airwaves will ensure the smooth dissemination of information even to those formally marginalised areas, which dovetails with the Government’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“The opening up of various media channels has also afforded citizens an opportunity to have a wide selection of infotainment and news. This has also enabled thousands of media graduates an opportunity to get employed as journalists, news anchors and producers.

“The launch of NRTV is an exciting moment and a clear testimony that Zimbabwe is open for business including in digital broadcasting.

“The launch comes at a time when there is appetite for home-made content, which NRTV is anticipated to satisfy and tell a true Zimbabwean story in line with the mantra, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She implored NRTV to uphold media ethics of fairness, objectivity and accuracy as they execute their mandate in light of other competing media channels.

NRTV board member, Mr Reuben Gwatidzo, said the official launch of the TV station was a culmination of hard work by various stakeholders.

“We have travelled a long way to be where we are today,” he said.

“This launch is also a culmination of the Second Republic’s commitment to open up the airways. It’s also a culmination of Government’s efforts to have a multiplicity of voices in the broadcasting sector.”

Mr Gwatidzo added that NRTV would also promote the nation’s interests, identity and local talent in its programming.

He said their ambition was to spread their operations into the region.