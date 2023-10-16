Source: Mental illness & suicides…Ministers in crisis meeting as drugs rip through social fabric | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, addresses stakeholders during a meeting against drug abuse at Mhlahlandhlela Government Complex yesterday, listening on is the Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Richard Moyo (Picture by Dennis Mudzamiri)

Nqobile Tshili, nqobile.tshili@chronicle.co.zw

OVER 500 people were admitted to Bulawayo’s health institutions in the last three months for drug and substance abuse, a scourge that is also contributing to a sharp increase in suicide cases and defaults by those taking medication for chronic diseases.

It has also been established that some women are administering illegal substances to enhance their body parts to the detriment of their health.

Sex-enhancing tablets, which have lately become widespread in the market, also constitute illegal drugs.

This emerged during separate provincial drug and substance abuse taskforce meetings for Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces yesterday.

The two meetings, which took place at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex, were aimed at proffering solutions to the drug and substance abuse menace as the Government continues to intensify the crackdown on drug peddlers.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary, Mr Paul Nyoni gave a situational report on the drug and substance abuse situation in Bulawayo showing that between July and September over 500 individuals were admitted to the city’s health facilities for drug and substance abuse.

“The chief executive officer at Ingutsheni Central Hospital, Dr Mawere was telling me that at least 80 percent of their admissions are those who abuse drugs. While the patients get rehabilitated at the hospital, Dr Mawere said the majority of them relapse and are readmitted within three months of being discharged,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said the situation is compounded by a general shortage of medication and skills to treat victims of drugs and substance abuse.

He noted that those abusing drugs and other substances constitute the highest number of individuals committing suicide.

“During the third quarter of 2023, it was also noted that a number of patients admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals were para suicidal and the major causes noted were social issues arising from the use of substances,” said Mr Nyoni.

“It was also noted that patients who were taking ARVs risked defaulting treatment due to substance abuse. They fail to follow the timelines of their medication regimes.”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo who chaired the Bulawayo province meeting, said the widespread drug and substance abuse is threatening the country’s economy and President Mnangagwa’s vision of transforming the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“Our youths are being affected and the drug menace has become a disaster and our President Dr Mnangagwa wants everyone to be involved in fighting drug and substance abuse. We got a number of suggestions when we engaged the stakeholders,” he said.

Minister Moyo said through engagements with stakeholders, it emerged that the shortage of schools in Bulawayo and hot sitting contributed to drug and substance abuse.

“The reason why we have hot sitting is because we don’t have adequate infrastructure in our schools. So when pupils dismiss at 1pm, it means they have ample free time hence some of them might be involved, through peer pressure, in engaging in drug and substance abuse,” he said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said all hands should be on deck in tackling the drug menace.

“It is sad that drug peddlers are part of the community and community members are allowing them to operate without reporting them,” she said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni who chaired the Matabeleland North meeting, said President Mnangagwa has instructed the Government to leave no stone unturned in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

“Drugs and substance abuse have a devastating impact on society at large if urgent action is not taken. Drug and substance abuse is now one of the top-ranking disasters, wreaking havoc in many societies and Zimbabwe is not spared,” she said.

Dr Nyoni said the country is witnessing an increase in drug and substance abuse among communities with the youth being the most affected.

“What is happening is very serious. I visited Khami Prison and there were 300 young people who were at Khami Prison because of drug abuse. If Khami Prison alone has those numbers, it should raise alarm among parents,” she said.

“If you go to Ingutsheni Central Hospital, most of the patients are children who are now suffering from mental illnesses. So, the President is saying this is urgent because we have to curb it and make sure that those who are hooked on alcohol and substance abuse are rehabilitated and brought back to society.”

Dr Nyoni said crystal meth and cannabis are among the most abused drugs. Broncleer among other unlicensed medicines, is also of major concern.

She expressed concern over an increase in the number of women taking unregulated drugs to enhance their bodies.

“There are some women that are lightening their skin and others that are enlarging some parts of their bodies such as breasts. We have actually seen some women’s breasts burst when they get to certain altitudes in a plane, which means it is not natural,” said Dr Nyoni.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the nation needs to join forces in addressing the problem.

He said President Mnangagwa should be commended for setting up committees from the national to ward level to tackle the drug problem.

Other stakeholders including the police said to effectively curb the drug problem there is a need for them to be equipped with modern equipment which is able to detect dangerous drugs.

There was also a call for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to consider setting up a special court to specifically deal with drug-related issues.