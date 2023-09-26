Source: Met Dept forecasts storms | The Herald (Local News)

A storm left a trail of destruction in some areas in Bulawayo yesterday with a tree falling along George Silundika Street and damaging vehicles and blocking access. – Picture: Nomthandazo Masuku

Herald Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and the Department of Civil Protection Unit yesterday warned of light showers and lightning strikes on the same day in some parts of the country until Friday.

In a joint statement, the two agencies said the provinces of Matabeleland North and South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo and Manicaland, as well as southern districts of Midlands, were most at risk.

They said the light showers and lightning strikes were expected to hit the south western parts of the country while south eastern areas would be affected from tomorrow until Friday.

The agencies warned the public in affected areas to take precautions against the lightning strikes and light showers,drizzle, moderate winds and a shift from hot to cloudy, cold weather.

“When thunder roars it is best to be indoors. Do not seek shelter under trees or near poles or pylons, try to find an earthened building,” they said.

If unable to find shelter, they advised the public to stay low, and far from livestock. The agencies said the rains, however, did not indicate the start of the rainy season, and farmers should not plant crops.

“Ensure the elderly, persons with disabilities, young and ill are kept warm when the weather changes from hot to cool on Wednesday 27 September,” they said.