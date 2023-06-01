Source: Methodist Church in medical outreach | The Herald (Local News)

MCZ District Bishop for Harare East, Reverend Edmore Chiota, said the medical outreach was in keeping with the church’s vision to be an empowered and connected Christian community impacting on society.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Reporter

The Methodist Church in Zimbabwe is embarking on a two-day medical outreach today and tomorrow in Mt Darwin as it seeks to come up with programmes which positively impact on society.

The outreach is being undertaken in collaboration with Population Services Zimbabwe, Health@Heart Foundation Trust, and Trinity Pharmacy among other partners.

To be held at Mt Darwin District Hospital, the medical outreach aims to attract more than 500 beneficiaries, young and old, from Mt Darwin and its environs.

Bishop Chiota said the MCZ was not just about winning souls and preaching the word, but was going the extra mile to cater for the needs of communities in terms of health service provision.

“We have mobilised healthcare professionals, members of the clergy, and social workers to provide a variety of services such as temperature checks, glucose tests, BP checks, dental examinations, eye tests, cancer tests, malaria tests, treatment of minor conditions, dispensing drugs, referrals for further investigation, and treatment and counselling,” said Bishop Chiota. The medical outreach was in recognition of the fact that Christians and Methodists in particular, had an obligation to extend a helping hand to those in need.

“Christians and Methodists have an obligation to demonstrate their faith by doing God’s will and by the practical love they show to others,” said Bishop Chiota.

Article 70 of the MCZ Catechism states: “A member of the Methodist Church is committed to working out his faith in daily life, the offering of personal service in the community, the Christian use of his resources, and the support of the Church in its total world mission.”

Bishop Chiota added: “This medical outreach is particularly timely because a lot of less privileged people who happen to be the majority of the population, have a myriad of health challenges and can’t afford to pay for medical care, particularly those in the rural areas. “So the idea is to provide free primary healthcare such as carrying out basic medical checks, carrying out simple investigations, providing treatment, dispensing drugs, and making referrals for further treatment, and giving health talks, and counselling.”

He said the MCZ had run many such outreaches in Harare East District, mainly at Trinity Church, but this was the first time they were venturing out of Harare.

In terms of scale and magnitude, this outreach is the biggest to date and many more such events are planned in the rural areas.

“We have a number of related activities scheduled between now and the end of the year. The list includes Albinism Awareness Day, Anti-Drug Trafficking Day, Anti-Human Trafficking Day, International Day of the Girl Child and Justice Week. Above all we truly thank the volunteers, partners and those who donated to this noble cause” said Bishop Chiota.