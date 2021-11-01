Source: Mhangura Mine set for rebirth | Herald (Top Stories)

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

THE rise of Mhangura, which closed down 21 years ago, is now imminent with the Chinese investor — Zhi Jui Mining Resource (Pvt) Ltd — now setting up a processing plant.

The plant set up is now over 50 percent complete.

Zhi Jui Mining Resource will be treating copper dumps from former mining giant, Mhangura Copper Mines’ Norah Mine, located some 5km south of the town.

The game-changing investment has the potential to create hundreds of jobs for youths.

Construction of another plant at Mirriam Mine at the core of the town, is expected to be initiated soon with another Chinese company expected to breathe life into the mine.

The Herald visited Norah Mine on Thursday where construction works were afoot, with new equipment being offloaded and renovations of dilapidated offices underway.

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura, was upbeat about the progress and said the deadline to commission the plant by year end would be met.

Locals expressed satisfaction with the investment, adding that the reopening of the mine would contribute towards achievement Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1.

“We are excited that the investment has started to take shape. This dovetails with President Mnangagwa’s ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ mantra.

“The investment is going to support economic activities in the town, which also services farming areas,” said area legislator, Cde Precious Chinhamo-Masango.

Cde Chinhamo-Masango said the reopening of the mine would support hundreds of families that have been struggling to make ends meet.

Commissioning of the project is scheduled in the next six months and once running, the project is expected to directly create 300 jobs.

The investor holds 65 percent in project while ZMDC has 35 percent.