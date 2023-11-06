Mhondoro-Ngezi in electrification drive 

Newly installed transformers at Mupamombe Housing Co-operative Scheme

Lovemore Chazingwa Herald Correspondent

Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural District Council has embarked on a sustained programme to electrify previously left out communities under the Total Electrification Rollout Programme (TERP).

Under National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), will spread the TERP to communities in the district which are yet to be connected to the national grid.

The budget allocated for Mhondoro-Ngezi district was not yet been revealed but the programme is expected to cost US$800 million nationwide.

Mupamombe Housing Cooperative Scheme (MHCS) near Ingezi Township in Kadoma is one of the new suburbs to enjoy the allocation of funds from the newly set up electrification purse.

MHCS was officially launched in 2016 targeting civil servants.

The new suburb has been without electricity mainly due to scarcity of funding. TERP, which was launched in January this year, identified MHCS amongst areas to benefit.

Electrification work under the programme started in April this year and is more than 70 percent complete. “This project encompasses more than 5 000 households. To date three, 500kw sub-stations out of the intended five have been installed.

“The transformers are mounted on vandal-secured casings,” said ZETDC Kadoma depot foreman Engineer Cleopas Hwami said.

“The transformers are vandal-proofed against the vagaries of malcontents who deprive communities access to electricity from the national grid. There’s a counter vandalism mechanism we designed to avoid damage and theft to secure our equipment.”