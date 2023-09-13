Source: Middle Sabi farmer bags SHE award | The Herald (Local News)
Freedom Mutanda Correspondent
MIDDLE SABI, in yonder Chipinge is tinder dry and rarely rains, and when it does, the rain is too insignificant for sustainable crop production.
But one woman, Ms Naume Marufiye, has turned her farm into a green lung, that has produced unprecedented wheat yields.
“I am indebted to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe as his programme of handing out inputs to us farmers has catapulted me to be the farmer I am today.
“I have been widowed since 2007 but from farming, I was able to sustain my family,’’ she said.
“This event celebrates women in agriculture. What is excellent is that she is mentoring her children. Some men in this part of the world go to South Africa and leave women to do the farming. As Chipinge, we urge female farmers to do their best in an attempt to maintain food security in the country,’’ he said.
Alfred Marufiye, the son, applauded his mother’s mentoring and went on to say neighbouring farmers were of great help to him.
She for agriculture is the brainchild of the First Lady who is moving hand in glove with the president’s vision of ensuring food security by 2030.
Nomatter Manunure, the acting deputy director, department of Agritex, Manicaland, said it was a government programme to counter the importation of wheat thereby creating food security. “Each household should be nutritionally safe and secure. We are very happy with this programme where the government provides seed, compound D and Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser. We are encouraging farmers to complement government efforts,’’ said Manunure.
Chipangayi has 78 farmers and all of them are involved in wheat growing.
“All in all, Chipangayi has 78 A2 farmers and they are involved in wheat farming one way or the other. 675 hectares has been allotted to wheat in Chipangayi which is 50% of wheat production in the district,’’ he added.
Anna Mukangayi is the resident Agritex officer for Middle Sabi A2 farmers. She said her farmers were eager to learn.
The SHE Agric concept was spearheaded by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and has helped many women make it into farming history.
COMMENTS