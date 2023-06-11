Source: Midlands Agriculture Show dates set | Sunday News (Business)

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

THE Midlands Show Society of Zimbabwe has shifted the dates of the biggest annual event in Gweru – the Midlands Agricultural Show from its traditional dates in the middle of August to 20 July to accommodate the harmonised elections which are scheduled for August 23.

Midlands Agricultural Show has normally been held during August school holidays to give a platform to learners who are also key stakeholders.

This year’s edition is running under the Theme: Collaborative and Integrative Solutions for Economic Development.

Midlands Show Society chairperson Mr Augustine Mupakurirwa told journalists at a press conference that they settled for July 20-23 after consultation with stakeholders.

He said the dates were meant to bring the business community together during a convenient time where they don’t clash with the election date.

“We have set the Midlands Agricultural Show dates between 20-23 of next month and in this year’s edition we are expecting more than 200 exhibitors.

We anticipate that, this year’s edition of the business exhibition will give businesses enough platform to collaborate and come up with solutions that will help contribute towards economic development as the country moves towards attaining Vision 2030.

This year’s exhibition is coming against a backdrop of a bumper harvest where we witnessed a surplus in wheat and maize requirements which has given impetus to farmers and businesses as the economy is anchored on agriculture and mining.

“The first day is specifically set aside for business as we expect the sector to interact in a free environment where best speakers from industry, commerce and other sectors are expected to share their knowledge.”

Dancehall sensation Freeman is expected to headline the show, supported by local artists.

Midlands Show Society Marketing Officer, Mr Lloyd Mudonhi said, “We are hoping to bring Freeman as the main act and we are also going to rope in a number of upcoming local artists to give them a chance to showcase their talent.”