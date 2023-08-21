Midlands heroes remembered 

Musician Chief Hwenje (left) on stage

Blessings Chidakwa Zimpapers Elections Desk

Music doesn’t lie.

It is very spiritual and it has the power to bring people together.

Indeed, in Midlands province it united them.

Saturday night to dawn will forever go down memory lane for providing one of the best moments ever at Chachacha business centre in Shurugwi, Midlands province.

It was simply a moment of honouring the country’s decorated heroes and heroines — living or dead- through a musical gala.

In the morning, it was a moment for Secretary for Defence and Commander of the ZANLA Forces General Josiah Magama Tongogara who was honoured through hosting the Presidential Star Rally in his home ground where multitudes graced the event.

High riding artiste Holy 10 was part of the Zanu PF rally in which the ruling party was simply displaying its mobilisation might.

While the nation is still in the month of celebrating the country’s gallant sons and daughters of the liberation struggle a successful gala was also held in honour of Cde Leopold Takawira, the former Zanu vice president.

Those with ears heard, with eyes saw, the once defunct, dull business centre of Chachacha came to life with spellbound performances from an array of top class artistes that kept revellers on their toes the whole night.

Indeed “Shumba yeChirumhanzu” as Cde Takawira was commonly known was honoured.

During the gala, seasoned artistes including Alick Macheso showed people that Sungura lives in him and he lives in it.

He was just electric just like other artistes who performed as Jays Marabini.

Jah Master was in his usual best just like all other galas where he performed giving spirited efforts always leaving fans begging for more.

It was a pure mixed blend as a gospel flair was also in the mix with seasoned artistes Baba namai Charamba doing what they know best on stage.

Man of the moment, Chief Hwenje whose song “Mai Welly” has taken the streets by storm was a cut above the rest.

His songs connected well with the fans who were singing along.

In an interview after his performance, Chief Hwenje said it was an honour to have been part of the galas which were being done in all provinces to honour heroes and heroines of the nation.

“All the galas were held professionally without any cases of violence which is a commendable feat. They also attracted people from all age groups showing that the Government struck the right chords,” he said.

A merrymaker Miss Tania Kamwendo was over the moon following the top notch performances delivered.

“It was my first time seeing Alick Macheso performing live on stage among other artistes. I have to admit I was thrilled that my wish is for these galas to be held annually,” she said.

A reveller, Cde Archibald Masora a war veteran of the liberation struggle said the gala was so refreshing and nostalgic as it reminded him of his days at Tembwe.

“Surely the spirit of Chimurenga is still alive in Zimbabwe, Chief Hwenje’s performance reminded me of the revolutionary morale at Tembwe liberation camp.

“I am thrilled that our youths have not forgotten our legacy. It was a gala to remember,” he said.