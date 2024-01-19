Source: Midlands police impound over 400 vehicles under operation ‘Mushikashika Wapera’ | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Midlands Bureau

A TOTAL of 429 vehicles have been impounded in three days by the police in the Midlands province following an operation targeting errant motorists and touts on the roads.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the operation is aimed at curbing the surge in lawlessness being observed on all public roads in cities, towns, and business centres.

The operation, he said, commenced on January 15 in all districts in the province which are Gweru Urban, Gweru Rural, Kwekwe, Gokwe and Zvishavane

“The illegal acts that have been happening include among others, traffic flow disruptions through picking and dropping of passengers at undesignated points, dangerous parking, stuffing of passengers in car boots or rooftops and driving against oncoming traffic, use of unroadworthy motor vehicles, speeding, putting the travelling public at risk, harassment of the travelling public by touts who grab luggage and prevent commuters from boarding buses of their choice, involvement of the so-called Mushika-shika motor vehicles in crimes such as robberies, thefts, murders, kidnapping, and other offences,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said motor vehicles found to be operating as public transporters without requisite licenses are being impounded.

“These also include those being driven by unlicensed drivers and un-roadworthy vehicles. Depending on the state of the motor vehicle and offences charged, some are being taken to VID for examination,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said in some cases suspects are fined while in some cases dockets are prepared for courts.

“As of January 18, accumulated figures for motor vehicles impounded in the province are as follows, Gweru Urban District 107, Gweru Rural District 69, Kwekwe 95, Gokwe 48, Zvishavane 110 bringing the total to 429,” said Insp Mahoko.

He appealed for cooperation from the members of the public during the exercise adding that those who may have any information concerning any illegal activities involving motor vehicles must feel free to approach any police station.