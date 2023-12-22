Midlands police urge community to report drug dealers and remain vigilant against festive season crime

Midlands Bureau

POLICE in the Midlands province have urged members of the community to play a pivotal role in fighting crime by reporting drug dealers and being on the lookout for criminals this festive season.

Speaking at the Mental Health and Wellness Games at Gweru Sports Club yesterday, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said there is usually a surge in criminal activities such as murder, robbery, unlawful entry and theft, sexual crimes, and domestic violence occurs during the festive season.

“We encouraged members of the community to assist the police with information on drug dealers and other malcontents so that we can reduce crime this festive season. Members of the community must play a pivotal role in assisting the police in arresting drug sellers and suppliers in their neighbourhoods,” he said.

Insp Mahoko urged motorists to be cautious and make sure that their vehicles are road-worthy to avoid accidents.

“We urged drivers to service their vehicles before travelling and to have plenty of rest before embarking on a journey. We also urged passengers to use registered motor vehicles as robbers usually target those who opt for private transport. These robbers strategically put themselves in different pickup zones of the target to make it look like they are ordinary people. This is how many people are being robbed,” he said