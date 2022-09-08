Source: Midlands provincial mining director arrested | Herald (Crime)

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Midlands provincial mining director Tariro Ndhlovu on allegations of abuse of office after he ignored court orders overturning a decision he made in a mine dispute and continued pressing for the unsuccessful party to be shown favour.

Ndhlovu, 53, is accused of abuse of duty.

It is alleged that in 2014, Ndhlovu presided over a gold mining dispute involving two parties. The unsuccessful party then appealed to the Minister of Mines and Mining Development who reversed the Ndhlovu’s ruling. ZACC says the Minister’s ruling was further upheld in 2015 by the High Court, which ordered the reinforcement of the complainant’s mining rights.

“Instead of enforcing the court orders, the accused did not comply, but went on to write letters showing favour to the party whom he had earlier on awarded. It is suspected that Ndhlovu was conniving with the Ministry’s lawyer,” said ZACC.

Ndhlovu is expected to appear in court today.