Source: Milestone projects boost SDGs target | The Herald (Top Stories)

Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga

Bulawayo Bureau

ZIMBABWE has recorded significant progress in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the rolling out of development projects in various sectors of the economy, a senior official has said.

The country is part of the global community that adopted 17 SDGs in 2015 as a successor to the Millennium Development Goals, which are mainly focused on alleviating poverty by 2030.

This has prompted the Government to embark on a process to produce the Third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Sustainable Development.

This seeks to review progress made in implementing the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063, sharing experiences, including successes, challenges and lessons learnt in the implementation of Agenda 2030 and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.

Zimbabwe has conducted two VNRs in 2017 and 2021 and a progress review in 2020. VNRs allow the nation to take stock of SDGs implementation, progress, identify gaps, opportunities as well as challenges.

The key findings of the review will be presented at a high-level political forum in New York in July 2024 by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo, whose portfolio is spearheading the exercise. Consultative meetings have been held in seven provinces.

In an interview during a recent consultative meeting in Gwanda, deputy director responsible for SDGs in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Ms Sylocious Chakutura, said crucial data from some ministries, departments and agencies has been lacking to inform the SDG’s progress report.

“This consultative meeting is meant to get inputs from provincial stakeholders, which will be incorporated into the voluntary national report.

“This document is of national importance as it tracks progress on SDGs implementation in Zimbabwe, the challenges, opportunities and strategies that will be implemented to accelerate the implementation of SDGs in Zimbabwe. The information collected will help us to improve our policies,” she said.

Ms Chakutura said in order to come up with comprehensive data on what has been done in the implementation of the SDGs, the ministry was engaging various stakeholders.

“The reports that we have show that only three SDGs have moderately improved yet there is a lot of development that has been recorded under various sectors which need to be documented hence the need to improve on our reporting system,” she said.

Ms Chakutura implored stakeholders to provide the required information so that the ministry can track progress on SDGs implementation.

In a speech read on his behalf by Matabeleland South provincial social development officer, Mr Criswell Nyakudya, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mr Simon Masanga, said the Government is using a multi-stakeholder approach in undertaking the 2024 VNR.

“Voluntary National Reviews facilitate the sharing of experience, including successes, challenges and lessons learnt to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The VNR will also help to increase awareness on SDGs and national development plans among the citizens in line with the overarching principle of leaving no one behind,” he said.

Mr Masanga said there is a need to include cross cutting issues such as gender mainstreaming, youth inclusion, climate change, disability and partnerships among other issues.

In a speech read on her behalf by Matabeleland South director for economic affairs and development in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Richmond Ncube, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, said there is a need to revive industries in the province in order to address some of the SDGs.

“Matabeleland South is well known for its mining activities, cattle ranching and being an entry point for trading through the country’s major borders, Beitbridge and Plumtree,” she said.

Minister Ndlovu said there is a need to resuscitate and revive the industries as this is key to addressing most of the SDGs.