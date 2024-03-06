Mimosa mine lays off managers, supervisors 

Mimosa Mining Company

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ZVISHAVANE-BASED giant platinum mining firm, Mimosa Mining Company, has resolved to lay off top managerial staff and supervisors as a way of remaining afloat amid declining global metal prices.

In a statement, Mimosa said 33 managers and supervisors have been affected.

“Metal prices have been on a downward trend since April 2023 and remain depressed to date. The metal prices have decreased by up to 35 percent during this period and this has had a negative impact on cash flow and profitability,” said the company.

“The outlook is that the prices will remain depressed in the medium term. In view of this, we have had to implement several measures to ensure that our business remains viable in the low-price metal environment.”

Mimosa said the measures include capital expenditure curtailment, cost reduction and cash conservation initiatives.

“It has also been necessary to review our staffing structures to optimise these ,considering the prevailing environment. This has resulted in a staff rationalisation exercise, which has affected 33 managerial and supervisory employees,” it said.

“A voluntary separation package was offered to 34 of these employees while nine opted for early retirement. No further rationalisation of the permanent staff complement is planned at this stage.”

The company, however, noted that people remain the most important part of the business and said its workers have been engaged about the whole issue.

“People define who we are and are the primary source of our success. We have engaged our employees in all the processes we have been implementing, in order to maintain morale and continue to achieve all our production targets,” read the statement.