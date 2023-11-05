Source: Mine Entra 2024 to return to traditional July slot | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has said the 27th edition of the mining, engineering and transport expo (Mine Entra) next year is set to return to its traditional slot in July, while there are plans for a massive expansion drive of the specialised exhibition.

The international trade and investment expo bounced back last year after a two-year absence owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, the 25th edition of the show was held in its regular slot of July from 20 to 22.

This year, the specialised expo was initially set for 28-30 June in line with the usual calendar before being shifted to November due to election preparations of the Zimbabwe held polls on 23 and 23 August. Speaking at the Mine Entra 2023 Conference and Official Opening at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) on Thursday, ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo said next year the expo will be going back to its traditional slot.

“Mine Entra 2023 is the second post-pandemic edition of the trade show after we missed two consecutive editions during the peak Covid era. Many wondered whether the show would be able to make a comeback or would be one of the pandemic’s fatalities. We are pleased to report that indeed the show has made a rebound and enjoyed strong industry support.

“As organisers, we hope to see this upward trend continue next year when the show goes back to its regular slot in July. Our plans for the show include a massive expansion drive that will see it grow to compete in the league of regional giants such as Electra Mining and Bauma CON Expo Africa. We shall therefore be engaging our counterparts from the regional exhibitions and events industry on strategic partnership opportunities for mutual growth and benefit.”

He said this year, 174 direct exhibitors took part in Hall 4, part of Hall 3 and the external sites around the two halls, while this compares favourably with the 158 direct exhibitors they had last year.

Mr Moyo said they were especially excited by exhibitors from four direct international participants.

“These exhibitors came from Botswana, China, South Africa and Tanzania. We also have representation from the following countries who are visiting the show to scout for opportunities for bilateral trade: Australia, China, Palestine and South Africa.”

He said as they embark upon a growth trajectory, they call upon the mining sector, to come on board and give them their valuable input and feedback on how they can enhance the show to provide an accurate and relevant shop window for the Zimbabwean mining and related sectors.

Mr Moyo said the Mine Entra 2023 exhibition stands had exceptional exhibits which were reflective of market confidence in both the Mine Entra brand and the potential of Zimbabwe’s mining industry in general. He said the displays showcased their innovative technologies, products and services. Mine Entra 2023 ran under the theme: “Accelerating Economic Transformation through Mineral Beneficiation,” which Mr Moyo said locates the multi-stakeholder showcase on the pathway to inclusive economic growth and development.

The event emphasised technology and innovation, recognising the importance of mineral beneficiation for Zimbabwe’s development, while safety, sustainability, and value addition were key objectives.