Source: Mine Entra expo roars to life | Herald (Business)

Oliver Kazunga-Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S premier mining, engineering and transport sectors exhibition, Mine Entra, begins in Bulawayo today after a two-year long Covid-19 induced hiatus, with over 300 delegates having confirmed their attendance.

The expo, which will be officially opened by President Mnangagwa tomorrow, provides a platform to evaluate, share knowledge and conversations around the progress the mining industry has made towards achieving the US$12 billion mining industry by next year.

In 2019, the Government launched the US$12 billion mining industry road map premised on the fact that the sector is a key element of Zimbabwe’s economy with the potential to significantly improve its contribution through projects expansions, resuscitation of closed mines and opening of new ones.

The expo, which is an annual event, is organised by the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company.

This year’s edition of the exhibition coincides with the silver jubilee of the event and is being held under the theme, “Explore, Extract, Expand — Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chains”.

ZITF Company chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said: “The ZITF Company is ready to open its gates to all exhibitors, visitors and delegates to the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

“The Silver Jubilee edition is a remarkable milestone for the ZITF Company which has successfully hosted the expo for 24 years.

“We are satisfied with our preparations and participation after a two-year break due to Covid-19 disruptions to normal business.

“Industry executives, relevant policy makers, senior government officials, financiers and investors are among the 300 delegates who have confirmed their attendance.”

Mr Moyo said this year’s theme rallies industry players to explore viable investment opportunities within the mining value chain, extract value from new systems and alliances as well as expand the industry’s current scale of operations.

“Mine Entra 2022 comes at a time when the country is witnessing various signature mining projects being either commissioned, expanded or resuscitated to achieve a US$12 billion mining industry target by 2023,” he said.

Since the launch of the US$12 billion mining strategy, the value of the mining industry’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s economy has been on a positive growth trajectory rising from US$5,3 billion last year to US$6 billion in the first quarter of this year while the Government targeting US$8 billion by end of this year.

Mr Moyo said the expo provided a platform to evaluate progress, facilitate knowledge sharing and conversations towards the targeted vision.

“Over 160 direct exhibitors have reserved space so far. As at this morning, 5 474 square metres of exhibition space had been booked, translating to 93,87 percent of exhibition space occupancy,” he said, adding that last minute bookings continue to come in and a marginal increase in the final figures was expected.

At this year’s Mine Entra, foreign exhibitors are coming from China, South Africa and the United Kingdom while other foreign delegates are expected to come from across the SADC region.

Mr Moyo said a high calibre of business visitors including managers of industrial enterprises, bankers, financiers, Government officials, mine managers, buyers and executives, service-sector representatives, distributors of materials and equipment, among others with an interest in the mining value chain are expected to grace the exhibition.

Exhibits are housed in Hall 4 as well as external sites and pavilions around the hall.

“To close off the first exhibition day, we will be hosting a welcome cocktail in the evening for exhibitors who will be participating in this years’ expo.

“There will be a short award ceremony particularly to honour exhibitors who have supported the exhibition and contributed to its rapid growth by showcasing their products and services for the past 25 years.”

Running concurrently with the exhibition will be the Mine Entra Conference and the official opening ceremony.

“The president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa will officiate at the ceremony after a mining sector update by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Honourable Winston Chitando.

“His Excellency will also present awards to winning exhibits,” he added.

On Friday, the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation will host the Small Scale and Artisanal Miners Conference at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.