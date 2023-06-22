Mine technician in court for theft of trust property 

Liangqing Gui (61) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with theft of trust property.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

A Chinese national who was employed as a technician by Huan Yu mining company has appeared in court for defrauding his employer of US$180 000.

He was granted $500 000 bail and was ordered to surrender his passport to the clerk of court.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime in August 2021, the complainant employed Liangqing and issued him with a company vehicle a Toyota Hilux silver double cab.

From September 2021 to December 2021, whilst in Harare Central Business District, the complainant gave Liangqing US$100 000 to pay for excavator hiring, mining materials and salaries for specialised technicians at Mashava Mining operations.

In January last year, the complainant got another mine in Chegutu and engaged Liangqing for setting up the mine.

He was given another US$80 000 to pay salaries, equipment hires, and the purchasing of mining material.

He never made the said payment and the complainant ended up repaying for the services.

In June last year Liangqing, then decided to resign and was asked to return the vehicle, but he refused despite several demands by the complainant.

He also refused to return the money prompting the company to file a police report.

Last Saturday, Liangqing was arrested at Freda Mine Filabusi and the vehicle was recovered which was valued at US$18 000.

Total value lost is US$180 000.