Mine upgrades infrastructure at Makaha 

Leading gold producer Radnor Mine, operated by ZimCN Investments owned by local and Chinese investors, is sprucing up Makaha Shopping Centre in Mudzi where it operates, by upgrading infrastructure, including roads.

The upgrade is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility which aims to transform the Makaha community so that it is not left out.

In June last year, President Mnangagwa commissioned a multimillion-dollar gold plant at the mine, as more investors continued to show confidence in the Second Republic’s quest to attain a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023.

Mudzi Rural District Council chief executive Mr Victor Nyamutswa thanked the mining company for their gesture on upgrading the area, highlighting that the state of the service centre was now posing a health hazard and hampering delivery of goods and general service provision.

“We are grateful to ZimCN Radnor Mine for demonstrating that they are a caring brand through rehabilitation of roads and filling up water logged points at Makaha Shopping Centre,” he said. “As a local authority, we really appreciate this gesture and we would expect this symbiotic relationship to continue.”

Mr Nyamutswa said the mining company approved rehabilitation of dilapidated roads at the shopping centre, which were now hampering progress and posing a health hazard to locals.

Delivery of goods and services had become inhibited and water was now logged, with mosquitoes posing risk to residents.

“We thank Radnor Mine for coming to our help through paving all access roads to the area and filling up all the low points where water was logging,” said Mr Nyamutswa. “This is welcome development and answers to the call of decentralised development as pushed for by Government.”

Speaking to The Herald, Radnor board chairman Mr Collins Mnangagwa said it was imperative that private players joined hands with Government and local authorities in infrastructure development, as well as aiding economic growth.

“Community and national development must not be a reserve for Government alone and we are happy to join hands with Mudzi Rural Development Council in rehabilitating infrastructure like roads to aid growth of the local economy,” he said.

“We have a role to play in developing this area and like the President has continuously said, we must leave no place and no one behind in the quest for development. This is our way of giving back to the community and we will continue doing so through other lined up initiatives.”

ZimCN Radnor Mine general manager Mr Collins Musarurwa said the upgrading of roads at Makaha was important.

“We are a private player, but we are happy to play our part in community and national development,” he said. “This road rehabilitation gesture stems from a desire to complement Government efforts in fostering sustainable development.

“We will continue exploring further ways to add value to the local community as we go about our mining business in the area.”

People in Makaha welcomed ZimCN’s efforts, saying it was changing the face of the community for the better.

“This is most welcome and we want to thank the company for upgrading our area,” said Mr Vitalis Manzungo. “We are seeing the changes that Radnor Mine is bringing to this area, ploughing back to the community, which every company should do.”

A vegetable vendor at Makaha Business Centre, Mrs Revai Muvembi said their movement was going to be facilitated by the upgraded roads.

“We used to move slowly because of the bad road, but now we will reach the market earlier due to this new road,” she said. “This has brought some economic empowerment to us and we are grateful.”

Mr Regis Nyamutumba called upon Radnor to consider upgrading all facilities at the Makaha and surrounding areas to improve the status of the area so that it could attract more investors.