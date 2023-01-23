Source: Mine worker and five security guards arrested for theft | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

A Rio Zim Renco Mine worker and five security guards have been arrested in Masvingo on allegations of stealing 7kg of a chemical known as calcine, worth US$120 000 from a gold room at the mine early this month.

The suspects were arrested after they were captured on CCTV while committing the offence.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“Police in Masvingo have arrested a Rio Zim Renco Mine worker, Davison Chivungani (23) and the mine’s five security guards, Lackson Museka (34), Vincent Mazorodze (25), Joyce Maneswa (39), Leonard Mujeri (42) as well as Chiduke Solomon, in connection with a case of unlawful entry and theft in which 7kg of Calcine valued at US$120 000, was stolen from a gold room at Rio Zim Renco Mine on January, 8 2023.

“The heist was captured by the mine’s CCTV. The arrest led to the recovery of property worth US$4 960 and R2 500 which had been bought by the suspects using the proceeds of the heist,” he said.

He said the suspect’s accomplices identified as Sam Sibanda, Ben Wellington and Godfrey Totamu are on the run.