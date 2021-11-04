Source: Minister calls for closer labour cooperation | Herald (Top Stories)

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Government has called for closer cooperation with the umbrella labour body, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), which is now under the leadership of its first female president.

In a congratulatory message to the new ZCTU leadership, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima urged the new team led by Ms Florence Taruvinga to build a better working relationship with the Government, especially under the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF).

Ms Taruvinga, a ZESA technician and former ZCTU first vice president, was voted the new president last week after beating incumbent Mr Peter Mutasa.

The TNF Act confers powers and functions on the forum in relation to consultation, cooperation and negotiation on social and economic issues by Government, organised business and organised labour and Government feels this act, signed into law in 2019, should be utilised.

“The ministry would like to congratulate the new leadership at the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions,” said Minister Mavima.

“They are coming at a very auspicious time, when we are seized with quite a number of things, but the main one is moving ahead with the implementation of the TNF Act.

“We want to come together under the TNF, but we have to operationalise the TNF, do the standard operating procedures, appoint the secretariat that is going to be headed by the chief executive officer.”

President Mnangagwa’s administration has been amenable to divergent views and listens to the concerns of the public.

Minister Mavima said the TNF should come up with a social contract as it allows workers and employers to interact with the Government in an amicable manner.