Source: Minister commends 2022 mining industry performance | The Herald (Local News)

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando has commended the performance of the mining industry in 2022 and projected a bright future in the coming year.

The Minister said this while addressing a press conference Friday.

“The year 2022 has been good for the mining industry in Zimbabwe. I would classify the mining industry in Zimbabwe in 2022 into four categories, the mining capacity which we had in 2021 and which continued to operate at high levels.

“The second category are projects which were commissioned in 2022, some of them were commissioned early 2022, some of them at the end of 2022 so thus they did not contribute fully in 2022 in terms of their economic potential or installed capacity, the third category are projects which were undergoing construction and would be commissioned in 2023. The three categories are the categories which will contribute to the US$12 billion. A proper appraisal of the US$12 billion will be done early next year,” Minister Chitando said.