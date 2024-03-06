Source: Minister Mavhunga, Deputy Modi sworn in | The Herald (Local News)

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sworn in Minister of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Monica Mavhunga and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony at State House this morning, Minister Mavhunga promised to improve the welfare of war veterans.

“With the war veterans, there are many things that we should do for them. It is like we have to look at their welfare as provided for by the statutory instruments so that their welfare is catered for.

“War veterans want to be economically empowered,” she said.

Minister Mavhunga was appointed on Monday replacing Christopher Mutsvangwa who was relieved of his duties.

Modi was appointed deputy Minister in January together with Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Timios Kwidini who has already taken his oath of office.

Vice Presidents, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi as well as Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya were among the dignitaries who were following proceedings during the swearing-in ceremony.