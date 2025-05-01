Source: Minister Muswere to headline business seminar – herald

Business Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere is expected to headline the next edition of the Venon Chamba Seminars scheduled for May 17, 2025.

Themed “Rise in Entrepreneurship,” and planned for Batanai Gardens, the seminar seeks to provide a platform for young people to explore legitimate business opportunities and projects.

Discussions will centre on the importance of business development in driving economic growth and social progress.

By bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and young people, the Venon Chamba seminars aim to inspire and equip the next generation of entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed.

Born on December 19, 1981, Minister Muswere has held two ministerial positions in the Government, including as the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

He has served as chairman of Pan African Postal Union in 2020, which championed regional telecommunications development.

“These seminars intend to offer support systems that empower young people to make informed, positive decisions, ultimately enabling them to become productive contributors to the economy. By providing business development and mentorship opportunities, youth can be redirected towards a path of economic participation, innovation, and self-sufficiency.

“This approach aims to unlock the potential of young people, helping them build sustainable futures and reduce reliance on harmful substances,” said Pastor Chamba.

The seminar will be moderated by Mr Sugar Chagonda, a renowned media and public relations expert.

This event promises to be a gathering of top business personalities and thought leaders.

According to Pastor Chamba, the seminar aims to redirect youth’s focus from substance abuse to entrepreneurship and business development.

This initiative is driven by a desire to counter the prevalent culture of substance abuse among the youth.