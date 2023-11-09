Minister Muswere tours New Ziana 

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere on Wednesday toured New Ziana, the country’s official news agency, to familiarise himself with its operations.

He was accompanied by the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana, and other senior officials.

Since his appointment three months ago, Dr Muswere has been touring various media houses in the country, to familiarise himself with their operations and challenges.

Wednesday’s tour also took him to the Zimbabwe Film and Television School of Southern Africa, which falls under the Ministry, and to the privately-owned ZiFM radio station.

Speaking after the tour, Dr Muswere said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration had achieved a lot in liberalising the local media landscape for the benefit of the public.

“So much is being achieved by the new dispensation and part of the achievements also include the legislative framework that has been set which includes the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act, the Freedom of Information Act and we are also working on amendments in terms of ensuring that we create diversity,” he said.

Dr Muswere said President Mnangagwa’s administration had also done very well in terms of economic and social developments which the media should highlight.

“We have a collective responsibility to broadcast, to entertain, to educate the nation in terms of what the government is doing in order to deliver vision 2030 and what the government is also doing in order to achieve (development) be it political, social or economic. So much is being achieved in the new dispensation,” he said.

