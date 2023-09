Source: Minister Muswere tours ZBC | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Online Writer

THIS morning, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere toured ZBC Mbare studios.

He was accompanied by the chief director in the ministry, Mr Jonathan Gandari.

On Monday, Minister Muswere met editors from privately owned media.

He is on a nationwide engagement with media houses and players in the industry.