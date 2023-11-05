Source: Minister Nyoni scholarship sees 70 through university | Sunday News (local news)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THIRTEEN beneficiaries of the Dr Sithembiso Nyoni Scholarship programme were overwhelmed with joy as they graduated with various academic degrees at Lupane State University on Friday.

Cognisant of the fact that education is a powerful tool for empowering rural youth, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Nyoni’s comprehensive scholarship programme has more than 70 students at varying levels of education with 13 of the beneficiaries graduating on Friday.

Sunday News caught up with some of the beneficiaries who could not hide their ecstatic mood and gratitude towards Minister Nyoni for her gesture. Awakhiwe Tshuma (27) who graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Development Studies said when he completed his Advanced Level at Setshanke High School in rural Nkayi, Matabeleland North, he was fortunate enough to get a scholarship from Dr Nyoni.

“I began studying towards a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Development Studies in 2019. Cde Sithembiso Nyoni paid fees for my studies. After winning the Nkayi North parliamentary seat in 2018, Dr Nyoni took me at Dingilifa Village, ward one in Nkayi after I had completed my Advanced Level. She managed to fully pay my fees from part one to three and in part four (in university) she asked us to help her by paying half since we were now coming from attachment.

“I am very grateful to her because I never thought I would go to university. She put an advert that she wanted to help 60 young people from Nkayi North and I applied and was successful. I was told to apply at any university of my choice and chose Lupane State University, as such I am very grateful because my parents could not afford to take me where I am today,” said Mr Tshuma.

Another beneficiary, Petronella Siziba (25) from Nkayi district also extended her gratitude to Dr Nyoni for assisting her with paying her university fees.

“I got her assistance in 2018 after completing my Advanced Level at Nkayi High School and was stranded not knowing what to do next as my parents could not afford to further my studies. However, through her intervention, I managed to graduate today with a Bachelor of Technology Honours degree in Tourism and Hospitality management,” said Ms Siziba.

Lizom Ncube (24) said he got the scholarship after merely calling the minister and asking for her help, a request which he says was swiftly responded to.

“After hearing that she is paying fees for other young people in our district. I got her contact, called her and told her of my challenge. She instructed me to apply to a university of my choice and I chose Lupane. That is how I got the scholarship from Dr Nyoni. I am very grateful for this gesture for her help. I was a nobody, deep from the rural areas, an area where people look down upon us but today I have graduated with an honours degree in Geography and Population Studies. I am very grateful for this opportunity,” said Ncube.

In an interview with Sunday News, Dr Nyoni said the programme was initiated by one Mrs Maphenduka who brought underprivileged children from her church and she helped them.

“Mrs Maphenduka brought seven children from her church whom I took and accommodated at my house in Nkayi. I took them to Hlangabeza High School and they later graduated to universities. Currently, I am sponsoring more than 70 children and about 68 are at universities. The 13 who graduated are part of a bigger group that will graduate from various universities. What makes me happy is that some have ventured into businesses after graduation while some are working for various companies,” said Dr Nyoni. — @nyeve14