Source: Minister outlines vision for Mat South | The Herald (Top Stories)

Dr Ndlovu

Bulawayo Bureau

NEWLY appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, has pledged to work closely with all stakeholders to enhance productivity in all key sectors of the economy to drive robust development in the province.

Speaking after being sworn into office in Harare on Tuesday, Dr Ndlovu who is the former Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, said unlocking the potential from key sectors such as agriculture, health, education, infrastructure development, and mining was at the top of her priorities.

“I have been reassigned from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to the office of the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution. My target is to identify key sectors in the province and then identify areas of intervention that we can embark on,” she said.

“The areas of development, which I will zero in include water where I will ensure that water bodies are fully-used to support agricultural activities.

“This is an agriculture-driven province. The province falls under regions 4 and 5, which are characterised by low rainfall and hence it needs irrigation farming. We have to be self-sufficient in terms of food production and there is need for sufficient water for livestock as this is a cattle region,” she said.

Under the Second Republic, the Government is prioritising the revival of the agricultural sector through the development of irrigation schemes to alleviate food insecurity and poverty.

The Government working with partners is rehabilitating irrigation schemes that have been lying idle in Matabeleland South and also establishing new ones in order to improve food and nutrition security and ensure the attainment of Vision 2030.

Some of the irrigation schemes that have been rehabilitated in the province include Makwe, Guyu-Chelesa, Sebasa, Silalatshani, and Tshikwalakwala. Mtshabezi Irrigation Scheme, which had remained a pipe dream for 87 years, has also been established. This has seen water bodies that had been lying idle for a long time being used.

Under the Rural Infrastructure Development Authority (RIDA), the Government is also rehabilitating water bodies in the province in order to support agricultural activities.

Dr Ndlovu also said she will be looking into issues of human capital development by supporting the development of the education sector, which is responsible for producing human capital.

“With my background in the education sector, I understand the importance of a good education system, which will contribute in the development of human capital,” she said.

“There is a need for more schools to be constructed and existing ones to be upgraded. I will also look into the mining sector as the province is rich in minerals and we also have a number of big mining companies. Another area of focus will be the health sector as we need more clinics in order to reduce distances walked by the people.”

As part of efforts to develop the education sector in the province, the Government has come in to assist in the completion of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College home economics block in line with Education 5.0, which promotes industrialisation, modernisation, and innovation.

The project had stalled since 2003 and in 2018 the Government came up with a new model where artisans from the college worked with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The new complex will be turned into an innovation hub and will house a clothing factory and accommodate students pursuing practical courses such as tourism and hospitality, professional cookery, and textile and clothing design.

Under the Second Republic, the Government has moved with speed to complete key infrastructural projects that had stalled for years in the province. This includes the construction of Tuli Manyange Dam in Gwanda, which had stalled for decades.

It is envisaged that once Tuli-Manyange Dam is complete, at least 1 600 hectares will be put under irrigation. The dam is expected to service Vela, Guyu Business Centre, Ntalale Business Centre, Chelesa Business Centre, Sizhubane Barracks, Manama Mission and Business Centre, Sebasa and Mankonkoni irrigation schemes.