HARARE – Rains are expected to lash Zimbabwe “from November onwards” as October – which usually sees the onset of rains – will remain fairly dry, climate minister Sithembiso Nyoni briefed cabinet on Tuesday.

Nyoni said Zimbabwe will receive “normal to above normal rainfall” in 2024/25.

“The month of October is expected to be drier than the long term average, but from November onwards the forecast is for normal to above normal rainfall. Farmers and the whole nation are guided to plan accordingly,” Nyoni briefed ministers, according to a post-cabinet readout by information minister Jenfan Muswere.

Poor rains last year into this year affected yields leaving 20 percent of Zimbabwe’s 15 million people at risk of famine, according to the World Food Programme.

Farmers in rural Matabeleland say cattle are dying owing to depleted open pastures and drying water bodies. A prolonged dry spell could devastate heads, particularly in parched Matabeleland South.