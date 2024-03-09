Ministers re-assigned

0

Source: Ministers re-assigned | The Herald (Local News)

Ministers re-assigned 
Minister Sithembiso Nyoni

Herald Reporter 

President Mnangagwa has swapped the portfolios of Industry and Commerce Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and her erstwhile Environment, Climate and Wildlife counterpart Mangaliso Ndlovu with immediate effect.

The reassignments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya  in a statement yesterday. 

“In terms of Sub-section 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has re-assigned the under-listed Ministers as follows with immediate effect.

“Hon Sithembiso G. G. Nyoni, MP.: Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

“Hon Nqobizitha M. Ndlovu, M.P.: Minister of Industry and Commerce.”

Minister Ndlovu

